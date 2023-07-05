Telangana: Municipality accused of demolishing centuries-old wall of Muslim graveyard

Hyderabad: The Municipal Corporation is facing allegations of demolishing the wall of a historic Muslim graveyard in Tatti Annaram village, Hayathnagar, RR District on Monday.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Osman Al Hajri, Congress leader and President of the Deccan Wakf Protection Society, promptly visited the site. He was accompanied by local villagers and caretakers of the graveyard.

Hajri strongly condemned the demolition, stating that it appeared to be a well-planned act aimed at encroaching upon the wakf land by local land grabbers. He pointed out that no information or notification had been provided to any of the stakeholders, despite the land being officially recorded in the Wakf records. Al Hajri demanded that the local Municipal Commissioner take responsibility for rebuilding the demolished wall at their own expense.

In response to the incident, Osman Al Hajri sought a meeting with Mohammed Masihullah Khan, Chairman of the Telangana Wakf Board, and Khaja Moinuddin, the CEO. Chairman Masihullah Khan took immediate action by dispatching officials from the Wakf Task Force to inspect the demolished wall. Following their inspection, the Chairman assured Al Hajri of swift action. Osman Al Hajri commended the Chairman for his prompt response and applauded his efforts to address the issue.

The demolition of the wall of this centuries-old Muslim graveyard has caused outrage among the local community, who are demanding justice and the restoration of the demolished structure. This incident raises serious concerns about the protection of religious sites and the preservation of heritage in the region.

Villagers include people of different communities expected that the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate legal measures against those responsible for the demolition.

The affected community and local residents anxiously await further developments in this case and hope for justice to be served.