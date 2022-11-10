Telangana: Munugode winner K Prabhakar Reddy officially swears in as MLA

Hyderabad: Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who won the Munugodu bypoll representing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) held on November 3, has sworn in as an MLA on Thursday.



Prabhakar Reddy took his oath in the presence of the state Legislative Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at 11 am.

Prabhakar Reddy won against BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the Munugode bypoll marking the first victory of TRS turned BRS.



Reddy took the oath in the presence of state ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Jagadeeswar Reddy, TRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy among several others.

