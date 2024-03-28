Telangana: Muslim caretaker performs last rites of Hindu woman

Hyderabad: In Yadadri district, a Muslim woman named Yakub Bee, who is an administrator at a home for the aged, performed the final rites of a 72-year-old woman according to Hindu customs.

The deceased Boggu Chandrakala had been under Yakub Bee’s care for the past three months.

Yakub Bee and her husband, Chotu Miya, who are from Raigiri in Bhuvanagiri Mandal of Yadadri district, have been dedicated to social service for a long time.

Chandrakala had been feeling lonely after her husband passed away. She sought refuge at Yakub Bee’s “Sahrdaya Anatha Vridhashramam” on January 19, 2024.