Telangana: Muslims didn’t get budget allocation on par with Dalits, says MBT

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party on Tuesday cried foul over the allocations made to Muslims in the latest Telangana Budget 2022-23 and questioned the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on why there isn’t a scheme like Dalit Bandhu for them.

Speaking on the Budget, the party spokesperson Amjad Ullah Khan on Monday said that Dalits got ten times more than the amount that Muslims were allocated. “Minorities received Rs 1728 crores in the budget. Under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Dalit families get Rs 10 lakhs per household, and overall, a sum of Rs 17700 crores has been allocated. That means, the Dalits got ten times more than Muslims did,” he said.

Amjed further said that he has no problem with Dalits getting the allocation. “We have no problems with Dalits getting such allocation. You can give them as much you want to. For the welfare of Scheduled Tribes (ST) Rs 12000 crores and for Backward Castes welfare, Rs 5000 crores has been given. But now, for the Muslims who have voted the TRS to power, what is the crime that we have committed KCR Saab? Why are you not giving budget to us? Why are you not giving budget on par with Dalits?” he questioned the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The MBT spokesperson then criticized Muslim leaders who got very happy with a mere increase in minority allocation of Rs 122 crores compared to the last budget. “In the last 7 years, only 50 percent of the allocation has been utilized. So, looking at the last 7 years, there is not much to feel happy about. There is a big difference between announcement and implementation,” he remarked.

Amjed further pointed out huge grants made to temples in the state. “Yadadri Temple got Rs 1800 crores, Vemulawada Temple got Rs 500 crores and Bhandrachalam temple got Rs 500 crores. KCR Saab, we have no issues with the grants. But the promise of Rs 50 crores made to Jahangeer peer Dargah has not been fulfilled. You have also promised to build Rubat house in Ajmer by allocating Rs 5 crore. and the Islamic Centre in Hyderabad has been promised a 10-acre land grant of Rs 10 crore. Why did nothing happen regarding that? You are giving out hundreds of crores for temples. We don’t get 12 percent reservations and we don’t get the Waqf Commissionerate. Are Muslims stupid to vote TRS to power?:” he asked.