Telangana Muslims hit by life style diseases, women taking up earning roles: HHF

Hyderabad: A survey conducted by the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has highlighted significant economic trends among Muslim women in Telangana, revealing that 39 percent of them contribute to their households financially.

The survey, which took into account data from the Telangana government caste census, indicates that in households where the male earning member is unable to work or is jobless, nearly 90% of women take on the role of earners.

3000 women surveyed

The study, part of HHF’s Ramzan assessment of the Muslim community, surveyed 3,000 women and found that 45% reported receiving encouragement to work, although most preferred remote work options.

The findings also pointed to a concerning economic landscape for men in lower-income brackets, who predominantly work as auto drivers, semi-skilled labourers such as plumbers and electricians, or in informal sectors like hotels and street vending.

Notably, there is minimal involvement in construction work, while participation in gig economy jobs is on the rise.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari, managing trustee of HHF, emphasized the need for development over welfare for poor Muslims in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad.

Also Read WPI to boycott Telangana CM’s iftar party over unfulfilled promises

He stated that this demographic faces high health and education expenses that hinder financial stability. According to the recent caste census, the Muslim population in Telangana is approximately 4.5 million, with urban Muslims making up about 30 percent to 35 percent of Hyderabad’s population.

The survey focused on the bottom 70 percent of the Muslim population earning less than Rs 15,000 per month and identified several key characteristics: many households rely on single breadwinners with multiple dependents and exhibit low levels of dual-income arrangements.

Health issues are prevalent

Health issues are prevalent, particularly non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, affecting one in three households. Monthly healthcare expenses range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000 for these families.

The findings also highlight a surge in cancer cases, with oral cancer among young adults being a significant concern. In 2024, HHF received over 300 financial assistance requests for cancer treatment, with 25% involving cancers of the mouth, tongue, or oral cavity.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are also on the rise in rural Telangana. HHF’s collaboration with Wipro Care in 17 villages of Maheshwaram found that 22 percent of the population suffers from diabetes, hypertension, or both.

Another worrying trend is the increasing incidence of brain strokes among younger individuals. HHF’s Rehabilitation Centre treated 225 stroke patients in 2024 alone.

HHF’s financial report for 2024 revealed gross receipts of Rs 24 crore, enabling the NGO to address health and social inequities.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari, HHF’s founder, stated that their interventions have saved marginalized communities over Rs 100 crore in out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Welfare schemes, literacy rates

The report noted that many Muslim families are moderately engaged with government welfare schemes like ration cards.

Literacy rates among this demographic are low, with families spending an average of Rs 800 per month per child on education.