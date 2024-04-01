Telangana: My phone was also tapped, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that there was no question of letting go of those behind the phone tapping scandal, adding that his phone was also tapped. “No matter how many big leaders are behind the tapping, they will all be punished,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, April 1, Uttam Kumar Reddy commented that all the other leaders of BRS except Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao’s family are ready to join Congress on seeing the impressive work being done by the ruling party.

The minister expressed confidence that both BRS and BJP candidates will forfeit their deposits in the elections to the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, and that the Congress party will bag 14 MP seats from the state.

Speaking about governance, the Nalgonda MP said that the ministers in the Congress party do not have the habit of sleeping in the farm house like KCR did, and that they come to the Secretariat daily, and hold weekly review meetings on all issues.

Reddy alleged that every word spoken by KCR during the press meet held on Sunday, March 31 was a lie. “KCR is in depression and frustration, and is fearing not just about losing the elections, but also about the future existence of the party,” he said.