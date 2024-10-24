Telangana: Nagarkurnool man loses life after choking on dosa

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Kalwakurthy, Nagar Kurnool district, a 43-year-old man named Uppari Venkataiah lost his life after choking on a dosa.

The unfortunate event occurred when Venkataiah, who resided in the Subhashnagar colony, was eating a dosa he had purchased from a hotel.

The food became lodged in his throat, leading to suffocation and ultimately his death on the spot.

It was reported that Venkataiah had consumed alcohol prior to eating the dosa, which may have contributed to the incident.

He is survived by his wife and three children, leaving behind a grieving family in this unexpected tragedy.