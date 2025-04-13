Telangana: Nalgonda businessman stabbed to death in his office

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred in Nalgonda town late on Thursday when a 45-year-old businessman, G Suresh, was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at his office.

Suresh, a native of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, had been operating a printing and scanning shop named Manikanta Laser Colour Lab at Geetanjali Complex in Ramagiri for the past five years.

His family resided in Nakrekal, while he stayed in a room above his shop, employing over 20 people.

According to Nalgonda police, the incident unfolded after Suresh’s employees left for the day. At around 10:30 pm on Friday, two masked men, posing as customers, entered the shop.

They initiated a conversation with Suresh before suddenly attacking him with hunting sickles. Suresh suffered multiple stab injuries on his back and neck and collapsed immediately.

The assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Locals alert Nalgonda police

Locals alerted the Nalgonda II town police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported the body to the morgue.

A murder case was registered under section 103 (1) of BNS based on a complaint filed by Suresh’s brother-in-law, Shiva Kumar, on Saturday.

The police are actively pursuing the suspects, who remain at large. As of now, the motive behind the murder has not been determined.