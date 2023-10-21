Telangana: Nalgonda Cong leader Cheruku Sudhakar joins BRS

Hyderabad: In an extension to the political migration trend in Telangana close ahead of the state polls, Congress leader from Nalgonda, Cheruku Sudhakar formally joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday, October 21.

He merged his Telangana Inti Party with the grand old party last year and is an important political figure in the Nalgonda district. He also served as the state unit’s senior vice president.

Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS), working president KT Rama Rao, and finance minister Harish Rao welcomed Dr. Sudhakar into their political fold with a pink scarf.

In an open letter to Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, Sudhakar said that the decision to quit the party was due to the hurt caused by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s behaviour towards the Backward Classes in the party and also accused Reddy of personally abusing him.