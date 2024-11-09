Telangana: Nallamala forest dwellers’ mining resistance enters crucial stage

Hyderabad: A 120-acre rocky hill in Balmoor mandal has become a source of conflict between villagers and miners extracting quartzite and feldspar. Residents of Mailaram, Kondanagula, and nearby villages protested after around 10 acres of the hillock were mined over recent months, fearing environmental impact and proximity to protected forest land, just 3.5 kilometers away.

Following complaints, the forest department intervened, temporarily halting mining operations. Police officers have been stationed in the area as authorities assess the mining’s compliance and future impact on the local landscape.

Villagers boycotted Lok Sabha elections

Villagers in Mailaram boycotted the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in protest of ongoing mining on their land. Previously, they had threatened to boycott the 2023 assembly elections but were persuaded to vote after assurances from political leaders.

With no action taken by the new Congress government to stop the mining, villagers decided to withhold their votes this time, except for a few who cast ballots in nearby Kondanagula. The boycott highlights growing frustration in Mailaram as residents continue to demand a halt to mining activities.

Environmental clearance given in 2004

In 2004 during the UPA rule, the environmental clearance (EC) was given for mining minerals from the hillock. The villagers have been opposing the move since then.

The villagers of Mailaram have been alleging that fudged signatures were taken from the people to pass the gram sabha resolution.

Issue with eco-sensitive zones

Mining activities on a hillock located just 3.5 kilometers from the core of the Nallamala forest are raising environmental and community concerns. The hillock is close to five villages, all within a 5-kilometer radius, sparking fears among residents over potential ecological impacts.

The hillock was expected to fall under the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, but official boundaries for this zone remain undetermined.

Responsibility for defining the ESZ lies with a district committee led by the district collector, which has yet to set clear limits.

Villagers and environmental advocates continue to urge immediate action to protect the area from further mining impact. boundaries for the eco-sensitive zone haven’t been demarcated yet.

Supreme Court’s directives

On February 27, the Supreme Court ordered the stoppage of mining activities.

In April 2023, a Supreme Court’s order held that ESZ couldn’t be the same for all protected forests and it could vary depending on the particular reserve/protected forest. The order held that irrespective of whether the area is notified as ESZ or not, mining was prohibited within a kilometre from the prohibited forest.

Miners and restrictions on locals

The contractor named Shashi Kumar has sub-contracted the mining works to one Venu, who is presently mining the minerals from the hillock. There are around 30 migrant workers from North India who have been engaged in the mining work there.

According to Venkatesh, a resident of Mailaram, villagers, whose fields were located on the hillock, are scared of going to their fields. They have been asked to showcase their Aadhar cards while venturing close to the hillock.

A couple of days ago, when activists from the civil liberties union, along with a few advocates went to visit the hillock, they were also prevented by the police.

Also Read Villagers boycott family survey over ethanol plant concerns in Nirmal

Politics around mining

The ongoing mining dispute in Mailaram has taken a political turn, with former BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju and current Congress MLA Ch. Vamshi Krishna involved in the issue. Balaraju had previously met with villagers who claimed their signatures were forged to pass a gram sabha resolution for mining. He had instructed miners and officials that no mining should take place without villagers’ approval.

However, after the Congress government came to power, villagers approached MLA Vamshi Krishna for help, but they say he dismissed their concerns stating he had no involvement in the village. His response has sparked further frustration among residents.

Lobbying at the highest levels

The villagers told Siasat.com that the lobbying for the mining activities has been happening at the highest levels. Local police have instructed them to prevent any form of resistance against the mining operations.

Sources also tell Siasat.com that a Congress minister from the Nalgonda region has been strongly pushing for the mining of quartzite and feldspar on this hillock.

Local media demands Rs 1.5 crore from miners

Miners involved in the Mailaram project have told authorities they are willing to build a school and install a reverse osmosis (RO) water plant in the village. However, they allege that local media outlets are demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore to allow the mining operations to proceed in the area. The miners have raised this as a major hurdle in continuing their work.

“Our village is like our mother. There were times when we used to climb atop the hillock, pluck custard apples, and even if they were not ripe, we would boil them and eat when food was scarce,” Venkatesh, a journalist and resident of Mailaram told Siasat.com.

Impact on the tiger and other wildlife

“Even if the ESZ is notified now, they will ensure that the hillock is kept out of that area. But on the sunny side at least this issue will help establish what constitutes the ESZ of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve,” opines a top forest official.

“The hillock certainly acts as a shock absorber for the core forest and the wildlife. The tiger will get impacted in some way,” the high-ranking forest official observed.

Villagers look towards courts for justice

The residents of Mailaram are contemplating approaching the courts for justice to stall the mining operations, which have been temporarily stalled for the past few days after the forest officials were sent to ascertain to what extent the hillock has been mined.

The revenue and mining officials who are supposed to protect the hillock, also conducted their own assessment of the mining operations. The mining operations were stalled for the past few days.

Religious and historical sentiment

The hillock not only serves as the source for grazing livestock but also holds sentimental, religious and historic significance for the villagers. There are ancient temples on the hillock where Lord Shiva, Maremma, Lord Venkateshwara, Lord Lakshmi Narasimha and other deities have been worshipped for ages. The remnants of the fort constructed by King Pratapa Rudra of the Kakatiya dynasty, and a perennial water body are located on the hillock.

Commercial uses of quartzite and feldspar

Quartzite is used for decorative dimension stone, as crushed stone in highway construction, and as a source of silica for the production of silicon and silicon compounds.

Feldspar is an important source of alumina in the glassmaking and ceramics industries. In ceramics, it acts as a flux and provides the vitreous lustre of chinaware and ceramic tiles. It is used in glazes and enamels and is an important mineral filler in paints, plastics, sealants, and adhesives.