Hyderabad: To help passengers bear the summer heat, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced that they would be releasing 500 ml and 1 litre water bottles.

Citizens are encouraged to suggest names and designs for the bottles, the best of which will win rewards.

The announcement was made on Twitter by VC Sajjanar, managing director of the TSRTC. He further added that suggestions can be sent to a Whatsapp number 9440970000.