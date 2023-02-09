Telangana: National Lok Adalat to be conducted on Feb 11

Hyderabad: Following instructions from the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, National Lok Adalat will be conducted on February 11 in Telangana at all levels from the High Court to Taluq level for settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases (both pre-litigation and pending litigation cases).

In this process, under the able guidance of Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be organized all over the state in all the courts on February 11 for settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases. The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure (or) fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

The general public is requested to avail the benefit of the Lok Adalat Mechanism for the settlement of their cases in the ensuing National Lok Adalat on February 11 in physical and virtual mode. Therefore, all the persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the chairman/secretary of the District Legal Services Authority. Nyaya Seva Sadan in the District Court complex of respective Districts (or) the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/the nearest Court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat on February 11.