Telangana: National Lok Adalat to be conducted on June 26

The National Lok Adalat will be conducted on June 26 in Telangana at all levels from the high court to the taluk level in relation to all kinds of civil and compoundable criminal cases.

According to a release from the member secretary, the Lok Adalat provides services without any expenditure or fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded, given the condition the matter is solved through the Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

The release requests the public to avail the benefit of the Lok Adalat Mechanism for the settlement of their cases in ensuing it in physical or virtual mode.

The release said that anyone who is willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases can approach the Chairman/Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in the district court complex of respective districts or the nearest Mandal legal service committee to get their disputes resolved.

The process will take place under the able guidance of the chief justice and patron-in-chief and executive chairman, Telangana State Lega Service Authority.