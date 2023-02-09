Telangana: National Lok Adalat to be held on Feb 11

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be conducted on Saturday in Telangana at all levels from the Telangana High Court to the Taluk level for the settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases as per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority.

The National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be organised all over Telangana in all the courts on Saturday for settlement of the cases under the guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and the Executive Chairman TSLSA, P Naveen Rao.

The Lok Adalat will be rendering services without any expenditure fees in both physical and virtual modes. The court fee, if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded and if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat, no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat, a press release informed.

TSLSA urged the general public to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat for speedy and amicable settlement of their cases in physical and virtual modes, said the press note.

All the persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the Chairman, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complexes of respective districts, nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or nearest court to get their disputes resolved on Saturday.