Telangana: New Bharosa centres opened in Mahabubnagar, Gadwal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Women Safety Wing opened new Bharosa centres on Tuesday, November 12, with a new centre being inaugurated in Mahabubnagar district and an already existing centre moving into a newly built independent building in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Bharosa centres are operated by the women’s safety department of the police to assist survivors of rape and sexual abuse. The centres provide medical treatment and checkups, counselling, and support to the survivors in filing complaints and also provide the necessities for the rehabilitation of the victims.

The Bharosa centres that provide medical, legal, and mental aid to women and children to overcome the trauma of sexual abuse and rape were inaugurated in 14 districts in the first half of 2024. The new centres were opened in Jagityal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Mancheriyal, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Peddpally, Jayashanker Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Rajanna, Sircilla, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Wanaparthy districts.

The initiative was first set up with one centre in Hyderabad in 2016, and upon the pilot project’s overwhelming success, it was widened step by step, and now has expanded into 27 centres across the state.

According to the police, since its establishment in 2016, the Bharosa project has helped 5852 victims related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) and 1447 adult rape victims.

The permanent state-of-the-art buildings have been constructed and made operational through the

CSR funding received from MEIL.

Each centre is staffed with professionals including counsellors, psychologists, legal officers, and medical personnel, ensuring comprehensive care.

Work at Bharosa centres and support survivors

Telangana’s Bharosa centres are currently hiring for female-only positions including support persons, legal counsellors, complaints processing executives, health workers, counsellors, psychologists, help desk executives, receptionists, data entry operators, accountants, Bharosa centre coordinators, and more.

There are no application fees. Interested candidates can apply via the Bharosa Centre’s official website.