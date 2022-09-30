Telangana: New policies required to help farmers, says Gov Tamilisai

Published: 30th September 2022

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan participated “Agri Varsities VC’s meet”, Organised by Indian Council for Agriculture Research – ICAR, New Delhi at Kanha Shantivanam, Rangareddy District on Friday.

The Governor while addressing the participants said that there is a need to come up with new policies to help the farmers with new innovations in agriculture, horticulture, veterinary sciences, and fisheries.

She urged that such interactions should have been held frequently for the exchange of ideas for the benefit of the farmers so that innovations would benefit the farmers.

The Vice-Chancellors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, and Fisheries Universities across the country have participated.

