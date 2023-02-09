Telangana: New uniform for govt students from next academic year

All district educational officers have been directed to incorporate the uniform from the 2023-24 academic year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 10:17 am IST
The new government school uniform

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has announced new uniforms for government schools. The blue uniform will be replaced by a maroon-coloured checked uniform.

All district educational officers have been directed to incorporate the uniform from the 2023-24 academic year. Two pairs of uniform will be provided to 25 lakh students at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

While girls from Class I to III will have a checked shirt and a maroon skirt with two straps on. Similarly, girl students from classes IV and V will have two pockets on their skirts.

Senior girl students will don a maroon waistcoat over a checked Kurtha and maroon pyjamas. Boys will have a checked shirt and maroon pants.

