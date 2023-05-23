Telangana: Newborn dies at govt hospital; parents vandalize property

Following the death, parents and relatives of the newborn agitated and vandalized the hospital blamed that the negligence of doctors led the baby's death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 23rd May 2023 2:40 pm IST
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Kota hospital

Hyderabad: An newborn baby on Monday died at the antenatal care unit of a Government General Hospital, in Mancherial, while undergoing treatment.

Following the death, parents and relatives of the newborn agitated and vandalized hospital property alleging that the negligence of doctors led to the baby’s death.

Also Read
Telangana: Fruit vendor’s throat slit at Machireddipally, two held

Parents claimed that the baby was admitted to the hospital for special observation when it was suffering from a high fever and was diagnosed with jaundice. The attendees of the mother and baby alleged that the paediatricians and staffers showed carelessness in treating infants in the ANCU.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, GGH Medical Superintendent Harishchandra Reddy said that appropriate steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

He also assured that a probe would be conducted and those found guilty will be dealt with according to the law.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Updated: 23rd May 2023 2:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button