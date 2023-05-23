Telangana: Newborn dies at govt hospital; parents vandalize property

Hyderabad: An newborn baby on Monday died at the antenatal care unit of a Government General Hospital, in Mancherial, while undergoing treatment.

Following the death, parents and relatives of the newborn agitated and vandalized hospital property alleging that the negligence of doctors led to the baby’s death.

Parents claimed that the baby was admitted to the hospital for special observation when it was suffering from a high fever and was diagnosed with jaundice. The attendees of the mother and baby alleged that the paediatricians and staffers showed carelessness in treating infants in the ANCU.

Meanwhile, GGH Medical Superintendent Harishchandra Reddy said that appropriate steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

He also assured that a probe would be conducted and those found guilty will be dealt with according to the law.