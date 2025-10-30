Telangana: NHRC orders action against irregularities in nursing colleges

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday, October 30, asked the Telangana Director of Medical Education and Registrar of Nursing Council to act against alleged irregularities in nursing colleges in Telangana.

The NHRC order came after a Hyderabad-based lawyer and social activist, Karupothula Revanth, cited several media reports highlighting large-scale violations in nursing colleges.

In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that several nursing colleges have been operating without proper infrastructure and unqualified faculty, obtaining approvals through middlemen by bribing officials with large amounts of money.

He further highlighted that some colleges have permission for one location but are running colleges elsewhere. In certain cases, as many as eight nursing colleges are functioning within a single building.

Despite these blatant violations, the government has allegedly limited its response to issuing show-cause notices without taking concrete action.

Taking note of it, the NHRC has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

It instructed the DME and the registrar of the nursing council to identify unapproved colleges and take strict action against the officials, intermediaries, and managements involved in such irregularities.

The commission has also sought a detailed action-taken report within four weeks.