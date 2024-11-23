Telangana: NHRC team begins probe into Lagcherla violence

Hyderabad: A three-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached Vikarabad’s Lagcherla on Saturday, November 22, and initiated an investigation into the recent violence.

It is to be noted that farmers in Kodangal held a protest against land acquisition for the proposed Pharma City. The NHRC had taken cognisance of a complaint alleging harassment, torture and false implication of the villagers of Lagcherla after they protested against land acquisition for a Pharma Village project by the government without following proper procedures.

The NHRC members interacted with tribal farmers, women and others. It may be recalled that National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Member Jatothu Hussain Nayak had already visited Rotibanda Thanda and Lagcherla last week. Apart from interacting with residents, he also spoke to the persons jailed after the protests and violence in Sangareddy.

The NHRC had also issued notices to the chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and director general of police (DGP) and sought a detailed report on the alleged atrocities on the farmers and women within two weeks.

The farmers had lodged the complaint with the Commission in Delhi with the help of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders last Monday over complaints of police intimidation post the incident.

Vikarabad violence

A public hearing was held in the Lagcherla village regarding land acquisition for the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC). During this hearing, it is alleged that a group of individuals affected by the land acquisition process attacked government officers, including the collector Prateek Jain.

Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested in connection with the violent attack on government officials during a public hearing in Lagcherla, Vikarabad, on November 11, 2024.

He has been named the prime accused, with police alleging that he conspired to destabilise the government under the direction of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Reddy reportedly confessed to planning the attack to gain political mileage and defame the Telangana government, having made numerous calls to a co-accused, B Suresh, leading up to the incident.