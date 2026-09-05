Telangana: NIA aids police, Army in hunt for stolen arms

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assisting the Telangana police and the Army in tracing 12 weapons and ammunition stolen from the Madras Regiment facility at Bollaram in Secunderabad Cantonment, with investigators yet to establish whether the arms remain within the military campus or have been smuggled out.

The theft came to light on August 31 when Army personnel opened the Kote and Battalion Magazine, where weapons and ammunition are stored, and found the locks broken.

The weapons had last been physically accounted for on the evening of August 30. The missing cache comprises four 7.62×39 mm AK-203 assault rifles, one 5.56 mm INSAS 1B1 rifle and seven pistols, as well as 21 magazines, ammunition and a passive night-vision binocular, according to the FIR.

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Also Read Firearms, ammunition stolen from Madras Regiment in Secunderabad

The NIA has not registered a case so far, but given the sensitivity of the matter, it is assisting the Telangana police and military authorities in the investigation. Experts who have previously handled arms-related cases have also joined the probe.

Suspicion of an insider role

Around 800 personnel are attached to the Madras Regiment battalion at Bollaram. Investigators are examining how the weapons could have been removed from a restricted facility. The weapons storage room and the ammunition storage room are about 50 metres apart.

A significant aspect being examined is that the closed-circuit camera network was reportedly being switched off every day without any valid reason. This has strengthened suspicion of an insider role.

Investigators suspect that the theft may have occurred over a period of time. However, they have not yet established whether the stolen weapons are still somewhere inside the Army campus or were taken outside in instalments.

Of the 10 persons detained initially, four are now being treated as suspects and are being thoroughly questioned. There has been no breakthrough so far.

In view of the nature of the stolen weapons and ammunition, defence establishments across Telangana and neighbouring states continue to maintain heightened alert.