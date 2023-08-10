Telangana: NIA raids houses of ‘PFI cadre’ in Karimnagar, Adilabad

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the house of an alleged Popular Front of India leader and others at Karimnagar and Adilabad in the wee hours of Thursday, August 10.

Based on specific inputs, the NIA along with Telangana police reached the residence of Taufeeq Khan, who is currently staying in the Gulf region, at Hussainpura in Karimnagar at 4 am and started searches. The searches were going on at the time of publishing this reports.

The NIA officials seized some documents and other articles from Taufeeq’s house. The officials also enquired about his activities with the family members. Besides Khan’s house, the searches were being conducted at a couple of more places in Karimnagar and Adilabad, sources said.

The NIA had conducted raids and arrested several PFI leaders and cadre last year in Telangana. They were booked under the stringent UAPA. The arrested hailed from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagatial, Adilabad and Hyderabad.