Telangana: NIA raids houses of ‘PFI cadre’ in Karimnagar, Adilabad

Besides Khan's house, the searches were being conducted at a couple of more places in Karimnagar, sources said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 10th August 2023 10:21 am IST
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Maoist leader in Araku MLA murder

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the house of an alleged Popular Front of India leader and others at Karimnagar and Adilabad in the wee hours of Thursday, August 10.

BookMyMBBS

Based on specific inputs, the NIA along with Telangana police reached the residence of Taufeeq Khan, who is currently staying in the Gulf region, at Hussainpura in Karimnagar at 4 am and started searches. The searches were going on at the time of publishing this reports.

The NIA officials seized some documents and other articles from Taufeeq’s house. The officials also enquired about his activities with the family members. Besides Khan’s house, the searches were being conducted at a couple of more places in Karimnagar and Adilabad, sources said.

MS Education Academy

The NIA had conducted raids and arrested several PFI leaders and cadre last year in Telangana. They were booked under the stringent UAPA. The arrested hailed from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagatial, Adilabad and Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 10th August 2023 10:21 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button