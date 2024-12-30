Telangana: Nine Greyhounds ASPs posted in former naxal hotbeds

Hyderabad: In an interesting move, Telangana director general of police (DGP) announced posting orders for several IPS officers, serving in the elite Greyhounds special forces unit and having expertise in counter-insurgency operations, as assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) in various districts.
All the districts where these Greyhounds ASPs have been posted were previously naxal-infested areas in the state. In response to a letter from Telangana DGP Dr Jitendra dated December 18, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari issued the transfer orders on December 30.
Following at the officers and their new transfers:
- Kajal, ASP Greyhounds, has been transferred and posted as ASP of Utnoor, Adilabad.
- Kanakala Rahul Reddy, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Bhongir under Rachakonda police commissionerate.
- S Chittaranjan, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.
- Bokka Chaitanya Reddy, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Kamareddy district.
- Pandere Chetan Nitin, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Jangaon district.
- Vikrant Kumar Singh, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Bhadrachalam.
- Ankit Kumar Sankhwar, who is presently the ASP of Bhadrachalam, has been transferred and directed to report to the office of the director general of police (DGP), Hyderabad.
- Nagrale Shubham Prakash, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Karimnagar Rural, Karimnagar district.
- Rajesh Meena, ASP Greyhounds, has been posted as ASP of Nirmal district
- P Mounika, ASP Greyhounds, has been transferred and posted as ASP of Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.