Telangana: Niranjan Reddy slams Budget for ignoring Palamuru scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture and Marketing minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy slammed the Union budget 2023 for sidelining the state’s Palamuru lift irrigation scheme.

“The Centre has shown its stubborness in this year’s budget as well. While the BJP ruled Karnataka received Rs 5300 crores for Upper Bhadra project, Palamuru in Rangareddy district was sidelined,” he remarked.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre would provide Rs 5,300 crore assistance for the Upper Bhadra project in poll-bound Karnataka.

In her budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman said, “In the drought-prone central regions of Karnataka, a central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore will be given for the Upper Bhadra Project.”

The Upper Bhadra Project envisages the lifting of 17.40 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from river Thunga to the Bhadra reservoir and 29.90 TMC from the Bhadra reservoir for utilization in Upper Bhadra Project.

Meanwhile, the MLA from Wanaparthy also remarked that the fertilizer subsidy was reduced by 22% with Rs 1.75 lakh crore allocated in 2023-24 while Rs 2.25 lakh was allocated in 2022-23 thus dubbing the budget as one which was “anti-farmer”.