Telangana: NIT Warangal increases PhD seats from this year

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Technology in Warangal (NIT-W) has increased the number of PhD seats from 150 to 200 for the academic year 2021-22.

The institute will offer full time and part-time PhD programs in 13 departments including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Humanities & Social Sciences and School of Management.

According to a report by Telangana Today, NIT-W director, Prof NV Ramana Rao said “The candidates selected for admission into PhD under the full-time program are eligible to receive Institute fellowship as per Ministry of Education rules. However, the institute fellowships are subject to change from time to time, under instructions from the Union Ministry of Education.”

Reservations for the PhD seats for EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PWD will be done as per the guidelines from the Centre, the institute has also introduced new integrated courses in Science. The institute will now offer three new M.Sc. Programs – Integrated M.Sc in Mathematics, Integrated M.Sc in Physics, and Integrated M.Sc in Chemistry from this academic year (2021-22) as per the new National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020. All of these are fiver year programs, candidates will be awarded degrees in MSc in their respective branches upon completion.

However, students are free to exit the programs after a three-year BSc degree given they pass all the subjects and meet all the requirements. It is to be noted the faculty and research scholars have performed well during 2021, with 1000 publications in a calendar year.