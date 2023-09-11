Telangana: Nizamabad prepares for Congress meet on Sept 17

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 11th September 2023 8:02 pm IST
Nizamabad DCC president prepares cadre for public meet on Sept 17.

Hyderabad: Nizamabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Manaala Mohan Reddy has urged party leaders and cadre to mobilize 10,000 people from every Assembly constituency to ensure the success of the Vijaya Bheri Sabha on September 17.

The meeting will be attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC leader Sonia Gandhi, who will announce five guarantees that will be implemented if the party comes to power in the state.

The leaders will be in the state for the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee between September 16-18 at Taj Krishna. 

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders will also address the BRS government’s wrongdoings in the state.

Karnataka Congress leader and Nizamabad constituency observer BM Nagaraju is also scheduled to address the leaders and party workers on September 12 and 13.

