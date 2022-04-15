Telangana: NMC allows colleges to commence super specialty courses

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday allowed medical colleges across Telangana to commence super specialty courses from April 18.

The medical authority’s decision has come as a respite to a large number of medical students in the state. The three-year-long super specialty courses for the academic year 2021 were supposed to be initiated eight months ago. The entire process was delayed due to successive waves COVID-19 waves.

“The Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, stipulates the date of starting of the academic session and duration of the PG courses. There has been a delay in the starting of the super-specialty courses on account of the Covid pandemic in the year 2021,” the NMC said in a notification.

“Therefore, the NMC has decided that the academic session for super specialty courses for the year 2021 shall commence from April 18, 2022,” it added.

The state has over 100 seats for super specialty courses, which are vacant since the previous academic year. Senior resident doctors pursuing these courses in government medical colleges have been taking up medical duties that were supposed to be handled by first-year resident doctors.

A few days ago, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), a national organisation representing the interests of resident doctors, wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighting the challenges faced by resident doctors, which have also been affecting patient care services across all the government hospitals in the country.

The NMC press release further said, “The academic curriculum of the super-specialty courses shall be completed by March 31, 2025. However, the postgraduate students should complete the required period of 36 months to complete the course.”