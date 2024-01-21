Telangana: No official invite to BRS for Ram temple event, says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday, January 21, said that the party didn’t get an official invite for the ‘Pran Prathistha’ event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“BRS party didn’t get an official invite for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony, but we will eventually visit Ram Mandir someday, as Sri Ram is for all,” she remarked.

Several political parties decline invite

Several political parties have declined to attend the Ram Temple event, which is set to take place on January 22.

The Congress party has declined the invite, stating that the event is being held in a hurry and has been subjected to “massive politicization”.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called the event a “state-sponsored political event” organized by the BJP and RSS for electoral considerations.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has referred to the inauguration as a “political project” of the BJP and its Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Additionally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has declined to attend the event, with its leader Mamata Banerjee calling the Ram Mandir a “political gimmick”

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are underway.

Both central and many state governments have declared a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22 for the inauguration.

Banks will also observe a ‘half day’ holiday on Monday, remaining closed until 2:30 pm tomorrow.