Hyderabad: Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration, screening of ‘Ram Ke Naam’ disrupted

Hyderabad: A screening of the documentary ‘Ram ke Naam,’ scheduled for January 20 in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad, was disrupted by right-wing activists. The development comes two days before the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

Following the disturbance, the police arrived at the scene, responding to right-wing activists’ claims that the documentary offended their sentiments. The authorities took individuals who attempted to screen into custody.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Neeredmet police said that the investigation into the incident is going on and the organisers have been taken into custody.

Hindutva extremists disrupted the screening of Anand Patwardhan's 'Ram ke Naam' in #Hyderabad today. These miscreants aim to suppress the truth that #RamMandir is illegally constructed on #BabriMasjid land.#RamMandirPranPratishta pic.twitter.com/gDPYGw6CoH — Faheem (@stoppression) January 20, 2024

Ram ke Naam

Ram ke Naam, a 1992 documentary by Indian filmmaker Anand Patwardhan explores the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) campaign to build the Ram Temple at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Post-release, Patwardhan received numerous national and international awards.

Ram Temple inauguration

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are underway nationwide.

Both central and many state governments have declared a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22 for the inauguration.

Banks will also observe a ‘half day’ holiday on Monday, remaining closed until 2:30 pm tomorrow.