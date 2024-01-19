Ram Temple inauguration: States announce ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22

Asaduddin Owaisi termed the move as 'majority appeasement'.

yodhya, July 27 (IANS) The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has sent a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in the sacred sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple being built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The ceremony will take place in January 2024 and about 10,000 guests are expected to attend the event. Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Mandir trust, said they have proffered a range of dates between January 15 and January 24, though the precise date shall be determined by the Prime Minister. The invitation letter, bearing the signature of the trust's president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, states that the Prime Minister's presence would enhance India's global reputation. In anticipation of the congregation of such a notable assemblage, security agencies have devised a foolproof, guest-oriented security apparatus for the ceremony. The Ayodhya administration is collaborating with security agencies as it expects a considerable influx of devotees. The temple trust has taken measures to complete the ground floor of the shrine by December this year. To achieve this target, the construction work is now being conducted round-the-clock, replacing the erstwhile 18-hour shift. The workforce has also been increased from 550 to approximately 1,600 labourers and technicians on the temple premises.
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Source:PTI)

The central and many state governments have announced a ‘half-day’ holiday on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

As per the announcement, all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm.

States declare ‘half-day’ holiday for Ram Temple inauguration

Apart from the central government, some states also announced a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22. These states are

  1. Tripura
  2. Odisha
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Gujarat
  5. Assam

In these states, state-level government offices will also remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on Monday.

Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Centre

Over the order granting a half-day holiday to government employees across the country for the Ram Temple inauguration, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Central government.

He termed the move as “majority appeasement.”

On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state government. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-minute break on Fridays for namaz. This is “Development for all appeasement for none (except majority)”

Meanwhile, preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are underway nationwide.

