Ram Temple inauguration: States announce ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22

The central and many state governments have announced a ‘half-day’ holiday on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
As per the announcement, all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on Monday.
According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm.
States declare ‘half-day’ holiday for Ram Temple inauguration
Apart from the central government, some states also announced a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22. These states are
- Tripura
- Odisha
- Rajasthan
- Gujarat
- Assam
In these states, state-level government offices will also remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on Monday.
Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Centre
Over the order granting a half-day holiday to government employees across the country for the Ram Temple inauguration, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Central government.
He termed the move as “majority appeasement.”
On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state government. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-minute break on Fridays for namaz. This is “Development for all appeasement for none (except majority)”
Meanwhile, preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are underway nationwide.