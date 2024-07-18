Telangana: Not worried about resigning if it benefits farmers, says Harish

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao strongly countered the remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the former wouldn’t tender his resignation even though farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh were waived off by Congress government.

In his post on X shortly after the ‘Rythu Nestham’ event, Harish Rao said that he was ready to submit his resignation if the former waived off Rs 2 lakh loans of the farmers by August 15, along with fulfilling all the 13 assurances made in Congress’ 6 guarantees before the assembly elections.

Harish Rao posted two videos. In one of the videos, he could be seen challenging Revanth Reddy to come to the Gun Park with his resignation letter and take a pledge on fulfilling Congress’ assurance on farm loan waiver by August 15. The second video was of Revanth Reddy, promising in a press conference before 2018 assembly elections, that he would permanently leave politics if he lost the assembly election from Kodangal constituency. He had eventually lost that election.

“You turned your back and ran away by not resigning your post during the Telangana movement. It was you who spoke about taking retirement from politics if you lost the assembly election in Kodangal, but turned your back. Revanth Reddy garu, you have the history of running away, whereas I have the history of always standing by the people. “When you had shut your lips to keep your positions, I had resigned as a minister and as an MLA. Positions and resignations are both not new to me. If by doing so benefits the farmers, poor and the marginalised sections, I’m ready to resign again and again,” he said in response to Revanth’s comments.