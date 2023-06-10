Telangana: Notification for first-year inter admissions released

The dead line for application is June 15.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 4:31 pm IST
Telangana: Notification for Inter first-year admissions out
TSWREIS logo

Hyderabad: Fresh notification for Intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2023- 2024 was released by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Saturday.

As per the notification, 103 colleges offering courses including MPC (Maths-Physics-Chemistry), BPC(Biology-Physics-Chemistry), MEC (Maths-Economic-Commerce), CEC (Civis-Economic-Commerce), HEC (History-Economic-Civics) and vocational courses in English medium will be made available for the students to choose from.

Also Read
MANUU extends last date for admissions into entrance-based courses

Students (regular) who passed the Class X public examinations in March 2023 from SSC/ICSE/CBSE boards are eligible to apply for admissions into inter colleges.

MS Education Academy

Eligibility

  • The annual income of the parent should not exceed Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas and Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas per annum.
  • Students’ age should not exceed 17 years as on August 31, 2023.
  • Age relaxation for ST (Scheduled Tribes) students has been set at 2 years and an application fee of Rs 100 is mandatory.

The last date for registration is June 15. Students and parents can visit the website for further details.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 4:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button