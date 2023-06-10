Telangana: Notification for first-year inter admissions released

Hyderabad: Fresh notification for Intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2023- 2024 was released by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Saturday.
As per the notification, 103 colleges offering courses including MPC (Maths-Physics-Chemistry), BPC(Biology-Physics-Chemistry), MEC (Maths-Economic-Commerce), CEC (Civis-Economic-Commerce), HEC (History-Economic-Civics) and vocational courses in English medium will be made available for the students to choose from.
Students (regular) who passed the Class X public examinations in March 2023 from SSC/ICSE/CBSE boards are eligible to apply for admissions into inter colleges.
Eligibility
- The annual income of the parent should not exceed Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas and Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas per annum.
- Students’ age should not exceed 17 years as on August 31, 2023.
- Age relaxation for ST (Scheduled Tribes) students has been set at 2 years and an application fee of Rs 100 is mandatory.
The last date for registration is June 15. Students and parents can visit the website for further details.