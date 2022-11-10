Telangana now hosts India’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday said that the with the commissioning of a seven tonne per day chocolate processing plant and a 100 tonne per day ice cream manufacturing plant by Hatsun, popular as Arun ice creams and Ibaco in Zahirabad, Telangana now hosts the country’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit.

The manufacturing unit is set up by Hatsun at a cost of Rs 400 crores. KTR said that the latest investment has propelled the firm’s total investment in Telangana to Rs 600 crores.

Terming this a testimony to the ‘white revolution’ underway in Telangana, KTR said the unit would procure 10 lakh litres of milk per day benefiting 5,000 local dairy farmers. It would also provide employment to 1,500 persons, he said.

Also Read Telangana: Police Women Safety Wing invites applications for various posts

The minister announced the commissioning of the plants on Twitter.

“Happy to share that with the commissioning of 7 Ton per day Chocolate processing plant & 100T per day Ice-cream manufacturing plant by Hatsun, popularly sold as Arun Ice creams & Ibaco, Zahirabad in Telangana is today home to India’s largest Ice cream manufacturing unit in India.”, he tweeted.