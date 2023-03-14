Telangana: NRI delivery rider dies after accident in Dubai; cases booked

Hyderabad: An Indian NRI from Jagtial district who was working in Dubai met with an accident on February 26 and died on Saturday night in Telangana, following which Punjagutta police station filed a case against unknown persons based on the deceased’s bothers complaint.

The deceased was identified as Pusala Ramu, 25, a resident of Madhulapalli village in Telangana, who had been working as a delivery boy in Dubai since 2019.

According to the details of this incident, on 26 February, Ramu met with an accident while he was out delivering a parcel to a customer on his bike.

Later, he was shifted to a nearby hospital in Dubai and his family boarded him in an air ambulance to India for treatment.

Earlier, Ramu was shifted to NIMS on March 8 and later he was referred to a private hospital where doctors declared his death on March 11 while undergoing treatment. Following the accident, immediately, a complaint was filed at the Al Barsha police station in Dubai.

However, after his death in Hyderabad, Mahesh, the deceased brother made a complaint at the Punjagutta police station. Reportedly, the police registered a case and an investigation is underway.