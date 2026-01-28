Telangana nurse kills parents over refusal to get her married to lover

Hyderabad: Police on Wednesday, January 28, arrested a nurse for allegedly killing her parents by administering high doses of poison in Telangana’s Vikarabad district after they refused to get her married to her lover.

According to Vikarabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivas Reddy, the deceased, Dasharath and Lakshmi, were residents of Yacharam village in Bantwaram mandal. They had one son and three daughters.

Their youngest daughter, Surekha, is a nurse at a private hospital in Sangareddy. “She fell in love with a man, but her parents opposed the relationship due to caste differences and subsequently arranged her for her to get married to another man,” said the DSP.

Adament to not get married according to her parents’ choice, Surekha brought injections filled with poison from the hospital.

On January 25, she told her parents that she was giving them injections for knee pain and administered the poison. After they died, she allegedly placed both bodies together inside the house to make it look like they died in their sleep.

She then called her brother Ashok and told him that their parents had collapsed after losing consciousness. A complaint was later lodged with the police, who began an investigation.

However, during the investigation, police found the injections and interrogated Surekha, who confessed to the crime. She was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the magistrate.