Telangana: Nursing and paramedical colleges, hospital to come up in Medak

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister, C Damodar Raja Narasimha, announced on Thursday, October 24, that the construction of nursing and paramedical colleges will commence in Medak next year. In addition to these educational institutions, a new 220-bed hospital will also be established in the district.

Addressing first-year MBBS students at the Government Medical College, Narasimha emphasised the importance of local healthcare, stating, “Ninety percent of patients should be treated in area hospitals. We must ensure that people do not need to travel to cities for medical care.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing free, quality medical services to every citizen in Telangana, highlighting that the future of the state lies in the hands of its doctors. “Serving patients brings a profound sense of satisfaction,” he added during his keynote address.

The establishment of these colleges and the hospital is part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare infrastructure in Telangana, ensuring that quality medical services are accessible to all residents.