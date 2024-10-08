Telangana DCA raids illegal medical shop in Sircilla, seize medicines

The Drugs Control Administration Telangana officials raided a medical shop run illegally at Ananth Nagar in Sircilla town on Monday, October 8, and seized medicines.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantities of medicines for sale. 11 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc. were found stocked for sale at the premises, said DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy. The officials seized the stock of a total worth Rs 30,000 during the raid.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to such unlicensed entities, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken.

Wholesalers/Dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them, the DCA warned.