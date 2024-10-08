Telangana DCA raids illegal medical shop in Sircilla, seize medicines

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantities of medicines for sale

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2024 7:53 pm IST
Representative Image

The Drugs Control Administration Telangana officials raided a medical shop run illegally at Ananth Nagar in Sircilla town on Monday, October 8, and seized medicines.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantities of medicines for sale. 11 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc. were found stocked for sale at the premises, said DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy. The officials seized the stock of a total worth Rs 30,000 during the raid.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Two held for digital fraud worth Rs 10.61 crore

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to such unlicensed entities, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken.

Wholesalers/Dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them, the DCA warned.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2024 7:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button