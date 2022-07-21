Telangana: One lakh acres might be submerged due to Polavaram backwaters, says Expert

Hyderabad: Around one lakh acres will be submerged under the Polavaram backwaters, in addition to Bhadrachalam and Parnasala, which were crucial destinations not only for Telangana but also for the country and religion, said Rajat Kumar, Telangana’s special chief secretary for irrigation.

He stated that the state government has written letters to the Centre and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) on several occasions regarding the backwaters issue, and he reiterated the state government’s demand for a thorough backwater impact study to assess the likelihood of Bhadrachalam submergence.

Also Read AP ridicules Telangana claim on Polavaram over flooding in Godavari

“We have also contacted GRMB, we are not pleased with its response since we are concerned about the submergence,” Rajat Kumar added. The issue, according to the central government, might be rectified.

“However, it remains unsolved, and we require detailed research on the influence of Polavaram’s backwaters on Bhadrachalam,” he added.

“I am not alleging the current floods in Bhadrachalam were caused by Polavaram. However, we have our own worries and believe that new research on the impact of backwaters is necessary,” he added.

Rajat Kumar also met with authorities at Jal Soudha earlier in the day to assess the impact of the Godavari floods in the state.