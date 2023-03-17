Telangana: Open auction of 157 Rajiv Swagruha open plots from March 17-19

Hyderabad: An open auction of 157 plots in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district will be taken up from March 17 to 19.

The third or final spell of the open auction will be held at Vaasara Gardens in Karimnagar.

The TRSCL has put up the open plots for sale with an upset reserve price of Rs 6,000 per square yard for residential plots and Rs 8,000 per square yard for commercial plots.

Meanwhile, the additional collector Garima Agrawal, on Wednesday, held a meeting at the collectorate with the officials concerned and reviewed the arrangements for the auction.

Auction of Banglaguda Rajiv Swagruha flats:

Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) in November 2022 conducted flat auctions for the sale of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlguda.

To ensure transparency, the entire process was recorded and streamed live for the benefit of interested viewers following which the list of successful allottees flat-wise was made available on the websites of HMDA.