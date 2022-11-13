Hyderabad: HMDA announces draw of lots for Rajiv Swagruha flats

Allotment will be done by picking up flat numbers and applicants’ registered IDs separately. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 13th November 2022 5:30 pm IST
HMDA (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Sunday announced the draw of lots for the sale of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlguda.

The registration fee for these flats would range from Rs 1000 application by submitting token advance in the form of DD for Rs 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh for three BHK, two BHK, and one BHK including for senior citizens, respectively. The details of flats and the list of interested applicants who have submitted Token Advance DDs are placed on the HMDA’s website.

Accordingly, necessary arrangements are being done to conduct a draw of lots for the allotment of flats as detailed below on November 15 at Bandlaguda between 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. In Pocharam the auction will be conducted between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The District Collector and Magistrate, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, will supervise the auction.

Allotment will be taken up category wise for example on November 15, starting with Bandlaguda “3 BHKD” category first, followed by three BHK, two BHK, one BHK and one BHK senior citizen. In Pocharam, the auction of three BHKD categories will be conducted first followed by three BHK, two BHK and one BHK. 

Allotment will be done by picking up flat numbers and applicants’ registered IDs separately. To ensure transparency, the complete process will be recorded and streamed live for the benefit of interested viewers. The list of successful allottees flat-wise will be available on the websites of HMDA.

 

