Telangana: Order to set up 17 BC Welfare Degree Colleges released

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday issued an order to establish 17 new Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Degree Colleges.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar has recently made the announcement of the new BC colleges coming up in order to cater for the demands of the growing Backward Classes (BC) population in the state.

He also expressed his gratitude for the approval and thanked chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his initiative to uplift the backward community.

Also Read Telangana govt nod to 17 new BC Welfare Residential Colleges

According to the order released by the state finance department, the districts that will get the new colleges include Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir.

“Orders for sanction of teaching and non-teaching staff will be issued separately by the Finance department,” read the order.

With the new addition, Telangana will have a total of 33 BC Welfare Degree Colleges, one in each of its districts.

In addition to BC Welfare Degree College in Warangal, 15 more degree colleges including two agriculture degree colleges are set to open for the academic year 2022-23.