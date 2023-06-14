Telangana govt nod to 17 new BC Welfare Residential Colleges

Welfare department officials have said that steps were being taken to issue administrative permission to the new degree colleges as they are scheduled to commence this year.

Published: 14th June 2023
Telangana: 17 new BC Welfare Residential Degree Colleges approved
Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Hyderabad: Telangana government has approved another 17 BC Welfare Residential Degree Colleges in the state, making the total number of these colleges reach 33, with one such college available in each district.

On Tuesday, BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar expressed his gratitude for the approval and thanked chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his initiative to uplift the backward community.

In addition to BC Welfare Degree College in Warangal, 15 more degree colleges including two agriculture degree colleges are set to open for the academic year 2022-23.

“This proves the state government’s efforts towards the goal of providing quality education to BCs in the state,” said the minister.

“The academic year 2022-23 saw the opening of 33 residential schools while they were 19 BC Welfare Residential Schools with only 7000 students receiving gurukul education in the past,” the minister added.

Telangana government gradually increased the number of BC welfare residential educational institutions to 261 to 310 and now to 327.

