Telangana: Over 1.4 crore people linked Aadhaar number to voter ID card

Hyderabad: In Telangana state, over 1.4 crore voters have linked their Aadhaar numbers to their electoral photo identity cards voluntarily.

In the state, there are a total of around 2.95 crore voters. Out of them, 47 percent completed the linking process.

TOI quoted Telangana chief electoral officer Vikas Raj saying that the Aadhaar seeding applications were filed either on the website or submitted to booth-level officers.

Bogus voter id cards in Telangana

Recently, 2,68,542 bogus voters were removed from electoral rolls in Hyderabad. It was done after following the standard operating procedure (SOP).

In all 119 assembly constituencies of the state, a total of 10, 25, 987 Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) were deleted.

The highest number of PSEs was found in Hyderabad. After it, the second-highest PSEs were found in Medchal Malkajgiri. The least number of PSEs were found in Medak.

Removing bogus and duplicated voters is a continuous process. Election Commission regularly removes voters from the list, especially in Urban areas as people who live in rented house shifts from one locality to another.