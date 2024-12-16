Telangana: Over 1.57 lakh cases solved in National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat in Telangana, held on December 14, resolved 1,57,088 registered cases across the state.

These cases included 20,752 FIRs, 74,767 e-petty cases, 59,438 Motor Vehicles (MV) Act cases, and 2,131 disaster management cases. Notably, during the Lok Adalat, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau facilitated the refund of Rs 33.2 crore to 4,893 victims of cyber fraud, the highest amount refunded to date.

In the tri-commissionerate regions, Hyderabad ranked first with 24,546 cases resolved, followed by Cyberabad with 12,797 cases, Rachakonda with 11,083 cases, Suryapet with 10,951 cases, and Nizamabad with 10,246 cases.

“This achievement was made possible through seamless coordination among TGCSB officers, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA), District Judges, Magistrates, District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and District Superintendents of Police (SPs). Together, they created a robust legal framework,” Telangana DGP Dr Jitender said.