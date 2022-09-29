Telangana: Over 10000 students currently training under BC welfare department

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Welfare Department is providing coaching for government recruitment exams to qualified individuals.

For this purpose the department have established 50 BC study centre across the state excluding another 12 were already exist.

Over 10,000 qualified candidates are receiving offline coaching from the study centres for group-III and IV recruitment after the BC study Circles successfully expanded coaching for group-1 recruitment.

Also Read Telangana: Munugode polling may commence in November

The notices for the Group-III and IV vacancies are anticipated to be released soon by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Plans have also been developed by the Study Circles and Centers to start offering free coaching to 10,000 students who qualify for the Group-II soon.

In a year, it is anticipated that 1 lakh individuals will be trained for various recruitment examinations.

The BC Study Circles have enlisted the help of subject-matter experts to coach students that Includes a mentoring programme for current students with former students who passed various recruiting examinations is being developed to help candidates prepare for better exams. All of this teaching is being provided without charge.

Aside from state recruiting exams, the BC Study Circles will soon begin free tutoring for the Civil Services examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission.