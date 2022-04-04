Telangana: Over 30K believers visit Yadadri temple for Ugadi

Hyderabad: More than 30,000 believers visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadadri for Ugadi Festival.

Telangana Minister of Endowments and Law said, “After the darshan and prayer Mahakumbh Sambprokshana and resumption of the lord’s darshan in the temple atop the hill, the believers turned up in large numbers to the house of worship.”

According to Telangana Today, the Minister of Endowments informed that state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had felicitated the officials on March 28. Others who played important role in the renovation of the temple were also felicitated by the minister of Endowment and the minister of Energy G Jagadish Reddy.

Further, he remarked “All measures are being taken up for the development of temple tourism at Yadadri. Apart from spirituality, Yadadri will also develop into a tourist destination.”

The state Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said prayers help to emanate mental peace and stay healthy. Numerous people had served hard for the renovation of the Yadadri temple and their assistance was being recalled and complimented by the state government.