Telangana: Over 40 tourists stranded at Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th July 2023 7:57 am IST
waterfalls
Muthalaya Dhara waterfall (Photo/ANI)

Mulugu: At least 42 tourists got stuck in the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after the water flow increased on Wednesday, police said

“District Disaster Response Force and NDRF along with local police deployed at the spot and are trying to rescue the tourists. We have spoken to the tourists over mobile and suggested they stay away from the water stream and save battery life. By morning all the tourists will be rescued. Rescue operation is on,” Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam told ANI.

The SP advised the stranded tourists not to cross the stream as the rescue teams will reach them soon, till then they should remain on higher ground and keep their mobile batteries safe.

He asked them to be courageous not to worry under any circumstances and to be brave as food items and other rescue equipment are being sent to them.

Further details are awaited.

