Telangana: Over 5000 undertrials lodged in jails across the state

Hyderabad: There are over 5,000 people lodged in jails across Telangana. Among all jails, there are 1,300 prisoners lodged in Cherlapally jail.

According to the prison statistics – India 2020, released by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in December 2021 there were 2,327 prisoners were in lock-up for less than three months. Five of the undertrials had a jail time of five years. At present Telangana has 7,000 prisoners both undertrials and convicts.

Those charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Telangana police along with accused related to the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and those charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act have been in jail for more than three years.

“Judiciary alone can not help reduce the cases against undertrials” former Telangana director general of prisons VK Singh was quoted as saying by the Times of India. Singh went on to say that the government must ensure the timely appointment of judges to courts.

Singh also called for amendments to curb unnecessary adjournments of courts.