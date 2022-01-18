Telangana: Over 600 cops infected with COVID-19

Hyderabad: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, 650 Policemen from the state have recently been infected with the virus. Although the state government has issued strict protocols to be followed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, a surge in the number of cases is being witnessed.

According to a report of Hans India, around 650 policemen in the three Commissionerates have been infected with the virus for the third time and have isolated themselves at their homes. About 300 officers have taken both doses of the vaccination and the other 350 have taken only one dose. Some of them are hospitalized, whereas others have been placed in home isolation.

According to a senior officer, all those infected are in stable condition and none of them are facing any severe symptoms.

During the first wave, of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 500 officers were infected with the virus in the state. In the second wave, about 40 officers, of the 700 infected, lost their lives.

The official also said that out of 12000 police officers, in the city police department, 95 percent of them have been fully vaccinated and arrangements to administer booster shots to the officials have also begun.

The state public health department has asked the police department to provide sanitisers, masks, face shields and PPE kits to the officials on the duty to prevent them from getting infected with the COVID-19.

Keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols and to prevent cases from increasing, a few police stations have also set up camps outside the police station. Seating and waiting areas have been moved to the camp outside, to avoid close contact with citizens.