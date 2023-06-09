Telangana: Owaisi questions lack of Muslim VCs in state universities

Hyderabad: All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the lack of Muslim representation in the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VC) to universities in Telangana.

The parliamentarian from Hyderabad delved into the representation of different castes in the list of VCs and registrars of the state.

Five VCs are from the Velama caste, six from Reddys, two Munnuru Kapus and one each from the Yadavs, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, Owaisi said.

Telangana ki 15 Universities mein ek bhi musalman vice chancellor nahi hai, iss ka Jawab kaun dega?



“Why has a Muslim not been made a Vice Chancellor, who will answer this question?” he asked. “When everyone is being made (a VC) why is a Muslim not?” the AIMIM chief lamented.

Earlier, Owaisi had also taken a dig at Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his recent “Aurangazeb ki aulaad,” remarks. Owaisi hit back at Fadnavis, asking him if he knew who were the offspring of Nathuram Godse and Vaman Shivram Apte.

Recently, Owaisi has also attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, a party that the AIMIM has been close to in the past. He had also said that the party will consider contesting from seats outside the Old City of Hyderabad, after consulting all stakeholders.